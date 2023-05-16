Fair Party may prove to be Move Forward's worthy partner

The party says it has tangible policies that can be implemented to meet the needs of people of all genders, ages and in the management of the country’s economy, society, quality of life, education and law.

The party is led by Pitipong Temcharoen and deputy leader Kanawee Suebsaeng. The party’s secretary-general is Sorayut Phettakul and the adviser is Chumphon Krutkaew.

Fair Party’s policies are as follows:

• Changing military security to human security

• Allowing people to develop communities rather than large capitalists

• Developing borders as economic and cultural hubs

• Allowing public participation in drafting legislation

• Building grassroots economy via the “work from hometown” policy

• Building peace by accepting and respecting differences in race, religion and beliefs

• Fighting to protect people's rights and civil liberties

• Preventing the unfair use of law

• Fighting to preserve people’s identity and ethnicity

• Ensuring people are at the centre of the nation