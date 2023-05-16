Fair Party may prove to be Move Forward's worthy partner
If the Fair Party joins the Move Forward-led coalition it should enhance their shared core goals of drafting a new charter, reforming the judiciary and Army and abolishing mandatory conscription.
The party, known in Thai as “Pen Tham”, says in its manifesto that it is a “new party with new people for new politics”.
It also says: “People should be at the centre and democracy must be fair”.
The party says it has tangible policies that can be implemented to meet the needs of people of all genders, ages and in the management of the country’s economy, society, quality of life, education and law.
The party is led by Pitipong Temcharoen and deputy leader Kanawee Suebsaeng. The party’s secretary-general is Sorayut Phettakul and the adviser is Chumphon Krutkaew.
Fair Party’s policies are as follows:
• Changing military security to human security
• Allowing people to develop communities rather than large capitalists
• Developing borders as economic and cultural hubs
• Allowing public participation in drafting legislation
• Building grassroots economy via the “work from hometown” policy
• Building peace by accepting and respecting differences in race, religion and beliefs
• Fighting to protect people's rights and civil liberties
• Preventing the unfair use of law
• Fighting to preserve people’s identity and ethnicity
• Ensuring people are at the centre of the nation
Move Forward Party had earlier announced its plan to partner up with Pheu Thai and four other parties to ensure the junta-appointed Senate cannot block their move to form a government.
The alliance, which includes Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Thai Liberal and Fair parties, will give the coalition 310 seats. However, this will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat gets the top job.