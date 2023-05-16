Tens of thousands turn out to celebrate Move Forward’s victorybackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Tens of thousands turn out to celebrate Move Forward’s victory

THE NATION
THE NATION

The Democracy Monument in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district was packed on Monday as people came together to celebrate Move Forward Party's victory.

Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat travelled in a convoy to thank voters in the area, driving around Democracy Monument and Lan Khon Muang ground opposite Bangkok's City Hall.
The atmosphere during the victory celebration was electric and joyful.

Pita vowed that he will reform the country.

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat celebrates the partys election results in Bangkok Thailand

"Soon, the next prime minister you will have is Pita Limjaroenrat, and we will be changing this country together." Said  Pita Limjaroenrat  Move Forward Party leader.

"All of us (Move Forward Party) are ready to take on governing [the country] with the consensus of the people. We have managed to put together a coalition to form a majority government with 309 seats (in parliament) of the total 500 seats."

Move Forward Party supporters celebrate the partys election results in Bangkok

Two opposition parties, Move Forward and Pheu Thai, agreed to form a coalition of six political parties, which will give it 309 seats.

However, 309 will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat gets the top job.

That means 250 Senators will have to join MPs in electing the prime minister.

Supporters of Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat look out from windows as they celebrate the partys election results in Bangkok

