Tens of thousands turn out to celebrate Move Forward’s victory

Democracy Monument in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district was packed on Monday as people came together to celebrate Move Forward Party's victory.

The party leader Pita Limjaroenrat travelled in a convoy to thank voters in the area, driving around Democracy Monument and Lan Khon Muang ground opposite Bangkok's City Hall.

Pita vowed that he will reform the country.

"Soon, the next prime minister you will have is Pita Limjaroenrat, and we will be changing this country together." Said Pita Limjaroenrat Move Forward Party leader.

"All of us (Move Forward Party) are ready to take on governing [the country] with the consensus of the people. We have managed to put together a coalition to form a majority government with 309 seats (in parliament) of the total 500 seats."