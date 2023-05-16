Tens of thousands turn out to celebrate Move Forward’s victory
The Democracy Monument in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district was packed on Monday as people came together to celebrate Move Forward Party's victory.
Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat travelled in a convoy to thank voters in the area, driving around Democracy Monument and Lan Khon Muang ground opposite Bangkok's City Hall.
The atmosphere during the victory celebration was electric and joyful.
Pita vowed that he will reform the country.
"Soon, the next prime minister you will have is Pita Limjaroenrat, and we will be changing this country together." Said Pita Limjaroenrat Move Forward Party leader.
"All of us (Move Forward Party) are ready to take on governing [the country] with the consensus of the people. We have managed to put together a coalition to form a majority government with 309 seats (in parliament) of the total 500 seats."
Two opposition parties, Move Forward and Pheu Thai, agreed to form a coalition of six political parties, which will give it 309 seats.
However, 309 will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat gets the top job.
That means 250 Senators will have to join MPs in electing the prime minister.