Obstacles ahead for nominated PM over lese-majeste law

Earlier, Pita announced its plan to partner with Pheu Thai and four other parties in a move to ensure the junta-appointed Senate does not block their move to form a government.

The alliance, which includes Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Thai Liberal and Fair parties, will give the coalition 309 seats. However, this will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Pita gets the top job.

Pita said the five parties are ready to discuss details including policies and a work plan. He added that his party would form a memorandum of understanding with the five parties to ensure transparency.

A coalition with six political parties will be enough to set up a majority government, he said.