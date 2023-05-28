Chadchart calls for revision of land and building tax structure

Hence, under the new structure, Phya Thai district now generates around 200 million baht compared to some 300 million baht previously, he said.

Similarly, a shopping mall in the area now only pays 1 million baht, down from 10 million, while an office building pays 3 million baht based on land value rather than 11 million based on earnings from rent, he said.

Chadchart added that tax collection on the office building would drop further due to depreciation.

He said the new land and building tax applies to everybody, regardless of whether or not they can generate income from their land.

The governor added that he hopes the new government will change this tax structure as applying appropriate rates would help solve social inequality. He said individuals who generate higher income should pay higher taxes.

He also urged the government to cover the earnings lost from the tax cuts, so local agencies can spend funds in line with the Move Forward Party’s decentralisation principles.

The Move Forward Party is expected to put together a ruling coalition after it won 151 seats in the May 14 election.