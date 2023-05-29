Move Forward will fail in its bid to form govt, predicts Prawit's aide

In a worst-case scenario, the EC might endorse only 475 MPs and may review the victories of the remaining 25, he said. If it turns out like this, then the Move Forward-led coalition would require more support from senators.

Meanwhile, many senators have vowed not to support Pita in his bid to become PM on grounds that his party is seeking to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.

Once Move Forward fails to set up a government, Pheu Thai will take over and succeed with support from PPRP, which has 40 seats, Paisal said.

Plus, a Pheu Thai-led coalition will also get plenty of support from senators thanks to its partnership with PPRP.

Prawit is one of the two generals who appointed most of the 250 senators.

The other general was outgoing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the 2014 coup that ousted the government of Yingluck Shinawatra. He was the Army chief at that time.