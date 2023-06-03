EC ‘hopes’ to announce official list of MPs in June

The EC is finalising the list of elected MPs, as well as checking if any polling stations will need to hold reelections as required by election laws, Ittiporn Boonprakong said.

“We hope that the list can be published in June, but this depends on the number of reelections that need to take place,” Ittiporn said.

The EC has received about 280 complaints about the general election and it is investigating them as fast as it can, he said.

About 20 of the complaints are from MP candidates who placed second, Ittiporn added.

When asked about the EC’s investigation into the qualifications of the Move Forward Party leader and PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, Ittiporn said officials were gathering evidence and would soon reach a conclusion.

Pita has been accused of holding 42,000 shares in ITV Plc. MPs are barred from holding shares in media companies by the Constitution.

Pita said the shares were left to him by his late father and that he was only their heritage manager.

It is too soon to tell if the EC will seek a verdict on the case from the Constitutional Court, Ittiporn said.

He did not say when or if the EC would invite Pita to give a statement on the allegations.

When asked about public pressure, as Pita is now the people’s top choice to be Thailand’s next premier, Ittiporn said he and EC officials did not feel pressure and would continue doing their jobs as they always have.