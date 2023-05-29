TikTok sweeps wave of change over Thailand’s election campaigns

With a large percentage of Thai nationals active on social media, TikTok has emerged as a powerful tool for politicians to sway public opinion and secure votes.

The Nation explores the platform’s growing influence in Thai politics, takes a look at Move Forward’s resulting success and sheds light on the broader impact of this social media phenomenon.

TikTok's Rising Popularity in Thailand

Recent data from datareportal.com shows that an impressive 85.4% of Thais are connected to the internet, and 52.25 million actively engage on social media platforms. Though Facebook remains the most popular platform in Thailand, TikTok is fast gaining traction with the younger generation and building a growing influence on political discourse. Of its more than a billion users worldwide, TikTok boasts 40.3 million users in Thailand alone.

Move Forward's TikTok Triumph

Among the political parties utilising TikTok for their campaigns, Move Forward stands out as the most successful. With an account that has some 3 million followers and 41.8 million likes, the party has effectively harnessed the platform's potential to engage users through captivating short videos.

Of the 200+ TikTok videos shared during the vote campaigning period, Move Forward’s offerings won millions of views, with some clips garnering close to 10 million views. In just three months, their videos have collectively received over 300 million views, with content from party candidates, staff members, and supporters winning close to an astounding 4 billion views.