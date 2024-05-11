Severe geomagnetic storms expected this weekend

The Thai Astronomical Society provided additional information that during the solar peak, in addition to the solar wind being more intense, it is also more volatile than at any other time.
Changes in the intensity of electric charge around the Earth produce variations in the Earth's magnetic field. This can cause electrical conduction on any long-distance electrical conductor on the Earth's surface, such as an oil pipeline or a high-voltage electrical line, among other things.
This can cause the transformer to explode and the power transmission system to malfunction.
There have been many major power outages in the past, such as in 1989 in Quebec and New Jersey. It is also thought to be the result of a "solar storm".
However, this event usually occurs in areas that are close to the pole. For Thailand, which is located in the equatorial region, there will be very little chance of a power outage from this cause.
Another system that may have problems is a communication system that uses the reflection of signals with the ionosphere. This is because the ionosphere can become turbulent when hit by an explosion on the sun.