Pita’s fate in the hands of EC, Constitutional Court, says Wissanu

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said it was still uncertain whether the EC or the court will make their decision before the Parliament convenes to elect the next premier. Wissanu is the outgoing government’s legal expert.

Pita is the sole PM candidate of Move Forward, which won the highest number or 151 of the 500 House seats. Traditionally, Pita can legitimately form a coalition government and contest for the PM’s post.

However, some political observers believe he faces uncertainty now that Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who describes himself as an activist, filed a complaint with EC on May 9 claiming Pita holds 42,000 shares in ITV Plc.