New govt to decide on Egat chief as EC rejects Cabinet’s appointment

The election law requires appointments of new senior state officials by a caretaker government be approved by the EC first to ensure the outgoing government does not abuse its authority to have an election advantage through the appointments.

According to the source, the EC rejected the appointment on grounds that it was not urgent as the current Egat governor, Boonyanit Wongrukmit, would be in his position until August 21. So, there was still time for the new Cabinet to consider his replacement.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri confirmed later that the Cabinet would not take up the matter with the EC and instead would leave it to the next government.

However, if the new government is not set up in time, the Cabinet would reaffirm its decision to the EC, Anucha added.