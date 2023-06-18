background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
MONDAY, June 19, 2023
nationthailand
Most Thais opposed to anti-government protests as it affects economy

Most Thais opposed to anti-government protests as it affects economy

SUNDAY, June 18, 2023

The majority of Thai people are bored of anti-government protests, as it affects the country's economy, a recent survey shows.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and above across the country from June 14-16. The survey results were released on Sunday.

● When asked if there would be protests against the new government:

26.72% said there would be protests, but they would not result in violence

25.42% — No protest

25.19% — Not sure

22.44% — There will be protests, and it will result in violence

0.23%: No comment

● When asked what would do the respondents do if the new government and prime minister were not who they voted for during the May 14 election:

38.63% — Wholeheartedly accept the new government

22.52% — Will not accept, but will not participate in protests

16.87% — Unwilling to accept the new government

14.43% — Do not care who forms the new government or who becomes prime minister

7.02% — Will not accept, and will participate in protests

0.53% — No comment

● When asked about uncertainties if protests break out against the new government (respondents could choose more than one option):

56.87% — Economic slowdown

37.18% — Violence (damaging people's lives and properties)

32.98% — Conflict among people

29.16% — Military coup

21.45% — Violation of laws and people's rights

18.63% — Traffic jams

12.21% — Foreign intervention

3.82% — No worries

1.98% — No comment

● When asked if respondents were bored with anti-government protests:

57.71% — Very bored

20.46% — Moderately bored

12.75% — Not bored at all

8.09% — Moderately not bored

0.99% — No comment

TAGS
Nida pollsurveyThai Politicsprotestgeneral electionthailandelection2023
RELATED
nationthailand