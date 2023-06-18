Most Thais opposed to anti-government protests as it affects economy
The majority of Thai people are bored of anti-government protests, as it affects the country's economy, a recent survey shows.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and above across the country from June 14-16. The survey results were released on Sunday.
● When asked if there would be protests against the new government:
26.72% said there would be protests, but they would not result in violence
25.42% — No protest
25.19% — Not sure
22.44% — There will be protests, and it will result in violence
0.23%: No comment
● When asked what would do the respondents do if the new government and prime minister were not who they voted for during the May 14 election:
38.63% — Wholeheartedly accept the new government
22.52% — Will not accept, but will not participate in protests
16.87% — Unwilling to accept the new government
14.43% — Do not care who forms the new government or who becomes prime minister
7.02% — Will not accept, and will participate in protests
0.53% — No comment
● When asked about uncertainties if protests break out against the new government (respondents could choose more than one option):
56.87% — Economic slowdown
37.18% — Violence (damaging people's lives and properties)
32.98% — Conflict among people
29.16% — Military coup
21.45% — Violation of laws and people's rights
18.63% — Traffic jams
12.21% — Foreign intervention
3.82% — No worries
1.98% — No comment
● When asked if respondents were bored with anti-government protests:
57.71% — Very bored
20.46% — Moderately bored
12.75% — Not bored at all
8.09% — Moderately not bored
0.99% — No comment