Most Thais opposed to anti-government protests as it affects economy

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and above across the country from June 14-16. The survey results were released on Sunday.

● When asked if there would be protests against the new government:

26.72% said there would be protests, but they would not result in violence

25.42% — No protest

25.19% — Not sure

22.44% — There will be protests, and it will result in violence

0.23%: No comment