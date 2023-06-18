Coalition begins opening a path to deliver peace to the restive South

It has formed several working groups to prepare to tackle key national issues so that the next government can start working fast.

Violence in the South is among its top agenda items.

Thawee told the hearing that each of the eight partners would send representatives to the region to study ways to restore lasting peace.

The working group on southern issues will hold a few more meetings before all of its members visit the region to listen to the views of local residents.

Thawee expressed confidence that the eight partners will be able to form a coalition government to implement their campaign policies, including economic and educational development for the region.

“Buddhists and monks must be able to stay. Temples must be able to stay … in southern border provinces and Muslims must be able to live anywhere they want in Thailand,” he said.

The abbot of Wat Yaring told the forum that violence was the biggest issue in the region and he believed that Prachachart realised this.

Thawee should become a Cabinet member in charge of southern issues, the abbot said.

“I would like to see all MPs work towards solving problems in the deep South without thinking which side they belong to. This is because southern issues are national problems, not specific to either Buddhists or Muslims. They are problems for all of us,” he said.

A political solution is the best way to deal with the southern insurgency, he said.