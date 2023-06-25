Korn steps down as Chart Pattana Kla leader, hints he is leaving politics for good

In his Facebook post, Korn said he submitted his resignation to Chart Pattana Kla chairman Suwat Liptapanlop last week.

“I met him to thank him for giving me trust and I informed him of my resignation as Chart Pattana Kla leader,” Korn said in the post.

“As the ex-Chart Pattana Kla leader, I would like to thank the people for all the votes that were cast to support our political policies. I’ll continue to support all the policies we have presented in my capacity as a normal citizen.”

Korn also expressed gratitude for his political supporters during his 18 years in politics: “During the past 18 years, I felt very honoured to serve the people and the country I love as an elected politician.

“I would like to thank all of you for helping me carry out this mission since 2005,” Korn added.

“Our country still has a lot of problems waiting to be solved. I would like to extend my moral support to politicians of all parties. I would like to send my special moral support to those who were elected for the first time,” he said.

Korn added that he and his family would take an extended vacation.

“I owe a lot of trips to my family,” Korn said.

Korn was born in London in 1964. He studied at St John's College, Oxford, and then worked as an investment banker at SG Warburg. In 1997, he founded JF Thanakom, which became Thailand's largest brokerage.

Korn entered politics in 2001, when he was elected as a Democrat Party MP. He was elected four more times: in 2005, 2007, 2011 and 2019.

He served as Deputy Minister of Finance from 2008 to 2010.

As Minister of Finance, Korn oversaw Thailand's recovery from the global financial crisis. He introduced a number of reforms, including tax cuts and financial sector restructuring. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Thai Bond Market Association.

Korn quit the Democrat Party in 2020 and set up the Kla Party on February 14, 2020.

In September 2022, he held a press conference with Suwat, saying they would work together in politics.

Korn led the members of the Kla Party to join Suwat’s Chart Pattana shortly after the press conference and the party changed its name to Chart Pattana Kla.

Korn was elected its leader on October 16, 2022.