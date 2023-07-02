House speaker vote: First test of ‘uneasy alliance’ between Move Forward and Pheu Thai

The Lower House is scheduled to convene its maiden meeting on Tuesday (July 4) for a swearing-in ceremony of the MPs elected in the May 14 national vote and for a secret ballot to choose the new House speaker and two deputy speakers.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai have both clearly said they want the seat of the House speaker, who also doubles as the Parliament president ex-officio.

As the chief of the legislature, the speaker wields a fair degree of influence in parliamentary affairs, including the prioritisation of bills to be tabled for deliberation and issued into legislation.

The two parties – who together have 292 MP seats between them in the 312-MP coalition – launched a political tug-of-war soon after their coalition was announced. They have been battling for the coveted position through mainstream media, social media, and comments from unidentified “informed party sources”.

Though Move Forward’s two-time MP and former veterinarian, Padipat “Mor Ong” Suntiphada, has been tipped to be its candidate for the House speaker’s post, Pheu Thai has not yet said if it will back Move Forward’s choice in full force during the vote.