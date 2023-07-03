Wan Noor emerges as compromise candidate for House speaker

He was speaking at a press conference at ‎Lancaster Bangkok Hotel after ending the stand-off between Move Forward and Pheu Thai – the two biggest partners of the next coalition government.

Pita said there will be two deputy House speakers -- a Move Forward and a Pheu Thai candidate.

He said the eight-party coalition comprising Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties have all agreed to support the candidates.

Pita also pledged that Pheu Thai and Move Forward were ready to approve laws in the people's interest, including pardon for political prisoners and military reform.

He said that this move would help boost the coalition's efficiency in forming the government based on transparency and the people's interest.