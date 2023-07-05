Former academic Suchatvee eyes Democrat Party leader post

Thailand’s oldest political party will hold a general assembly on July 9 and one of the agenda items is the vote for a new leader as well as for a new batch of party executives.

Caretaker Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down as Democrat leader after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in the May 14 election. The party won 25 seats – 22 constituency and 3 party-list seats – in the May 14 election, compared to 53 in the 2019 poll.

Other candidates who are also reportedly interested in or have been nominated for the leadership position include former Prime Minister and party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, former deputy leader Alongkorn Ponlaboot, and former deputy leader Dech-it Khaothong.

Abhisit is being backed by Democrat members in Northeastern provinces, who met on Tuesday and declared their support for the ex-PM to take the position again.

According to the statement of the 48 Democrat Branches of the Northeast, the group believes that Abhisit would restore people’s faith and confidence in the party as well as in the democratic regime under the monarch.