Salaries, benefits of top parliamentarians revealed

Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was unanimously elected House speaker in the parliament meeting on Tuesday.

Padiphat Santipada, Move Forward MP for Phitsanulok, was elected first deputy House speaker and Pichet Chuamuangphan, Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai, was elected second deputy, as the two largest coalition partners sealed a compromise over the House leadership.

Under the current constitution, the House speaker will receive a salary of 75,590 baht plus a 50,000 baht position allowance, totalling 125,590 baht per month.

Meanwhile, the two deputies will receive a slightly lower salary: 73,240 baht plus a 42,500 baht position allowance, totalling 115,740 baht per month.

Thailand’s House speaker and deputies, as well as MPs are also entitled to a transport allowance when they attend parliament meetings. For travel overseas on state business, only the House speaker and deputies are entitled to full coverage of their travel expenses.

Medical benefits for the House speaker and deputies include inpatient treatment, ICU, surgery, child delivery, dental, and physical check-up to a maximum of 120,000 baht.

Advisors to the House speaker and deputies receive a salary of 20,000 baht per month, while their secretaries will be paid 15,000 baht per month.