Show of force: Bangkokians fill the grounds of CentralWorld to show support for Pita as PM
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s fans braved the rain on Sunday evening to show him support head of the PM’s election on Thursday.
Hundreds of Bangkokians, many dressed in orange, the symbolic colour of the party, had responded to Pita’s call to gather in the grounds of CentralWorld complex from 4.30pm on Sunday.
In a Facebook post, Pita had urged his supporters to come together and call on MPs and senators to vote in line with democratic principles.
As of press time, many supporters with umbrellas, hats and raincoats had gathered in front of the stage waiting for Pita to deliver his speech.
The House and Senate are scheduled to convene on Thursday to elect Thailand’s 30th premier. The Move Forward-led eight-party coalition commands 312 MPs, but it still needs 64 votes either from senators or MPs outside the bloc to elect Pita.
In the Facebook post, Pita said the coalition had collectively won 27 million or 72% of the votes cast in the May 14 election. Hence, he said, the coalition has the mandate to form a government and senators should heed people’s will.
Before Pita showed up, several Move Forward MPs took to the stage to greet the crowd. They included Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Parit Wacharasindhu, and Sirilapas Kongtrakarn.
Pannika Wanich, a leader of the Progressive Movement, was also present and spotted posing for photos with her supporters. The movement is led by former executives of the Future Forward Party, which was dissolved in 2020 before its MPs got together to form Move Forward.
Pita was scheduled to arrive later in the evening.
Aree Nakwad, 70, an avid supporter of Move Forward said she had been waiting to catch sight of Pita since 2pm. She said she will stay until Pita completes his speech regardless of the rainy weather.
Many vendors had put up stalls in the CentralWorld grounds selling souvenirs, including fans with Pita’s picture, umbrellas and raincoats – all in orange.