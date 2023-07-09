Show of force: Bangkokians fill the grounds of CentralWorld to show support for Pita as PM

Hundreds of Bangkokians, many dressed in orange, the symbolic colour of the party, had responded to Pita’s call to gather in the grounds of CentralWorld complex from 4.30pm on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Pita had urged his supporters to come together and call on MPs and senators to vote in line with democratic principles.

As of press time, many supporters with umbrellas, hats and raincoats had gathered in front of the stage waiting for Pita to deliver his speech.