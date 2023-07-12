How Thailand’s 30th prime minister will be elected

Who will elect PM?

The 250 senators and 500 Members of House of Representatives

Who can be nominated?

According to the current Constitution, only candidates from political party with at least 25 MPs can be nominated.

Nine candidates from six parties eligible to be nominated: one candidate each from Move Forward, Democrats, Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath and Two candidates from United Thai Nation, and Three candidates from Pheu Thai.

However, the United Thai Nation Party and Palang Pracharath Party have recently stated that they will not nominate any candidates for the position of prime minister.