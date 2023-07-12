EC failed to follow its own rules in Pita investigation, Move Forward says

Move Forward accused the commission of violating Article 157 of the Criminal Code by announcing that it had decided to ask the Constitutional Court to rule whether Pita should be disqualified as an MP for holding 42,000 shares in iTV Plc when he applied to run in the May 14 election.

Article 157 prohibits state officials from failing to carry out their legal duties.

The EC also asked the court to suspend Pita as an MP pending its ruling.