Pita unlikely to be suspended before Thursday, as court not yet able to mull over ITV case

A high-level source at the charter court said Pita’s ITV shareholding case will be picked up for deliberation by the court at the next meeting. The court meets every Wednesday.

The EC decided on Wednesday to call on the Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita as Move Forward party-list MP over allegations that he held 42,000 shares in the now-defunct media company ITV Plc when he applied to contest in the May 14 election.

The petition also asked the court to suspend Pita from duty until the court issues a verdict.