Police close public access to Parliament ahead of PM voting
A section of Samsen Road in front of the Parliament Complex will be closed from midnight on Wednesday to block protesters from gathering ahead of the PM’s election on Thursday.
Bang Pho Police Station, which is in charge of maintaining security around Parliament in Bangkok’s Dusit district, has announced that Samsen Road will be closed from Kiakkai intersection to the third gate of Boon Rawd Brewery’s compound.
Barriers will also be put up to prevent demonstrators from entering the road.
All vehicles except ones with special permission will be banned from entering the road from midnight Wednesday to 6am on Friday.
The closure may be extended if protests are held in areas nearby, the station announced.
The police station added that the announcement was in line with an order issued by the Metropolitan Police Bureau on Monday.
The order bans gatherings of more than five people in the 50-metre radius of the Parliament Complex from 6am on Wednesday to midnight on Saturday.