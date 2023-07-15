Pita says Move Forward ready to back Pheu Thai nominee if all else fails

The Move Forward leader also said that if his party fails to become the leader of the next coalition government, he would allow the second-largest partner Pheu Thai to take over as coalition leader and try to form a new government.

“All Move Forward MPs will be ready to support Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate,” Pita said.

He said supporters should send messages to senators “using every means you can think of” to persuade them to vote for him as Thailand’s next premier, so he can form a government in line with the “voters’ mandate”.

However, he said, the method chosen for conveying such messages should be “constructive”.

He was speaking in a YouTube clip released by the Move Forward Party on Saturday afternoon.

In the video, he said the eight-party coalition led by Move Forward would be “fighting together in two battles” in an attempt to form a “people’s government”.

