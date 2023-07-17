Don’t throw away your devices, donate them to BMA’s digital classroom project

BMA spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapan visited the fair before it wrapped up on Sunday and explained that the digital classroom will allow students to freely interact with their teachers. It will also allow BMA-run schools to share and exchange the content of their courses.

The spokesman said the project was supported by several private partners and that BMA is open to donations of laptops that are still in good condition for use in the project.

So far, the BMA has received some 400 laptops from the public and hopes the number will rise beyond 2,100 by yearend.