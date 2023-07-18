US voices concern about cases against Pita

His remark was made in relation to the two separate complaints filed against by Move Forward Party leader and PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, who won the most MP seats in the May 14 election.

Miller was responding to questions from the media about Thai political developments after the election in a regular press meeting. He said the US has no preferred candidate in the Thai elections.

“We don’t support any particular party or politician. What we do support is multiparty democracy and a post-election process that reflects the will of the Thai people and supports a democratic and prosperous future for Thailand,” he said.

Miller stated that the US is “watching the post-election developments. That includes the recent developments in the legal system, which are of concern.”