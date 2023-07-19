Budget constraints could hamper spending by new govt

According to Section 28 of the Financial Discipline and Treasury Management Act, the remaining funds available amount to 1.8 trillion baht, while the central budget for fiscal year 2023 has only 30 billion baht left, and for fiscal 2024, a ceiling of 93 billion baht has been set.

According to the Finance Ministry, the government's spending capability, both within the framework of Section 28 of the Financial Discipline and Treasury Management Act and the public debt ceiling, is quite restricted. In terms of spending under Section 28 of the Act, the government is close to reaching the 32% ceiling of the budgeted expenditure. Consequently, there are limitations on any government actions involving spending under Section 28.

At the end of fiscal 2022, the government's outstanding commitments for spending under Section 28 were around 1 trillion baht, accounting for 33.5% of the budgeted expenditure. By the end of June 2023, the remaining funds available under Section 28 amounted to about 18 billion baht, which may not be sufficient to support any government activities in the 2023 fiscal year.

In addition, in the 2024 fiscal year, consideration might be given to reducing the outstanding commitment rate from 32% to 30% of the annual budgeted expenditure.

Implementing projects under Section 28 could have an impact on the treasury in the future and impose burdens on government agencies, especially state financial institutions. These agencies would have to reserve funds to cover their own expenses in advance. The government should therefore implement projects under Section 28 only when necessary and prioritise projects that are carried out annually and have long-term plans, including incorporating them into the budgeted expenditure.