Pita can still bid for PM post despite suspension as MP: Move Forward

The statement was released immediately after the court announced its decision to deliberate on whether or not Pita was eligible to contest in the May 14 election. The Election Commission filed a petition questioning Pita’s eligibility last week.

“Pita can still be a PM candidate,” Move Forward said on Twitter. It also said “the situation is worrying” as MPs of both sides are still debating whether Pita can be renominated for the second round of voting after he failed to win 375 votes in the first round last Thursday.