Ruangkrai warns of complaints against parliamentarians who vote for Pita

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana reached Parliament immediately after the Constitutional Court resolved to suspend Pita as an MP pending a deliberation as to whether he should be disqualified as petitioned by the Election Commission.

Ruangkrai’s complaint against Pita to the EC, alleging the Move Forward leader as being disqualified to contest the May 14 general election, led to the EC approaching the charter court.

Ruangkrai alleged that Pita was unqualified to contest the May 14 election because he held 42,000 shares in iTV Plc, which the activist claimed was an active media firm.