Market analysts expect successful Pheu Thai bid to form next govt

However, the Pheu Thai government might enjoy more stability with less chance of squabbling among several small partners if Move Forward could remain a partner,

Kitpon said external risks to the stock market have not been intimidating as global prices have dropped and the US Federal Reserve plans to stop raising its policy interest rates.

Kitpon predicted that the SET Index would rise from 1,500 points to about 1,630 points in the second half of this year thanks to the improved political situation and higher profits of listed firms, whose operations have already bottomed out.

Nuttachart Mekmasin, a research analyst at Trinity Securities, said he believed the vote to block the renomination of Pita as PM candidate on Wednesday would prompt Pheu Thai to be more prudent before it nominates Srettha next Thursday.

He said Pheu Thai might invite other parties to join the eight-party coalition to boost the number of its MPs to 384 to ensure that Srettha would win the PM vote.

Nuttachart said that Pheu Thai might replace Move Forward with parties from the old coalition government, such as Bhumjaithai and Palang Pracharath.

He added that the Bhumjaithai has a strong chance of being included in the Pheu Thai coalition in any scenario, so stocks of firms related to the party would have a bright future.

The research division of Asia Plus Securities has also released its analysis, saying Pheu Thai has a high chance of being successful in forming a government.

The Asia Plus report said Pheu Thai might be successful either with the same eight parties or it might replace Move Forward with other parties.

The vote to prohibit renomination of a failed PM candidate would definitely prompt Pheu Thai to lobby support before the third round of voting next Thursday, Asia Plus added.

It believed the next government would take office in August.