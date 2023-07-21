With Pheu Thai in the lead, Move Forward is now the pariah party

Leaders of the Democrat and Chart Thai Pattana parties, and a key figure in the outgoing ruling Palang Pracharath Party, made the views of their parties crystal clear, as the Pheu Thai Party took the lead from the Move Forward Party in their coalition’s attempt to form a new government.

Chart Thai Pattana would be pleased to vote for Pheu Thai’s candidate to be Thailand’s 30th prime minister at the next parliamentary vote on July 27, the party’s leader, Varawut Silpa-archa, said.

He added a condition, however. His party will not support Pheu Thai if it works with any political party that has pledged to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, which covers lese majeste.

“The Move Forward Party has a clear policy about this. Chart Thai Pattana’s standpoint is not to amend Article 112,” Varawut said.