We will keep our promise to form a ‘people’s govt’, insists Move Forward’s Pita
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat promised his supporters on Saturday that he would keep his word and form a “people’s government” with other coalition parties.
He made this declaration while meeting some 2,000 enthusiastic supporters in the eastern province of Chonburi.
Speaking from the back of a pickup truck despite the pouring rain, Pita thanked people for their gracious welcome and promised them that Move Forward and other coalition partners would fulfil their commitment to creating a people’s government.
Comparing the current situation to a leaky boat, he said the only way to survive was for all passengers to plug the hole rather than eject one person.
“Since we [eight coalition partners] are in the same boat, we must form a government that truly represents people. I will never give up in my efforts to break the cycle of dictatorship that has plagued us for far too long,” he said.
He added that regardless of the difficulties he faces in becoming PM and forming the next government, he will never abandon fellow Thais.
Pita also promised to stand by their side and called on them to not lose faith in democracy.
He also called on Chonburi residents to stand by him and his party – an appeal that saw the crowds respond by calling him Prime Minister Pita.
“Whoever wants to turn their back to us, is free to do so. If you never leave us, that’s enough,” he said.
After wrapping up the campaign in Chonburi, Pita headed to Rayong and Chantaburi for similar rallies.
On July 13, Pita failed in his bid to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister as he was unable to secure enough votes. Hence, his party has had to step aside and let the second-largest coalition member Pheu Thai take the lead in forming the next government.
Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward secretary-general, told the press on Friday that his party would nominate a Pheu Thai candidate for the PM’s post when Parliament convenes next week.