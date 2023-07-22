We will keep our promise to form a ‘people’s govt’, insists Move Forward’s Pita

He made this declaration while meeting some 2,000 enthusiastic supporters in the eastern province of Chonburi.

Speaking from the back of a pickup truck despite the pouring rain, Pita thanked people for their gracious welcome and promised them that Move Forward and other coalition partners would fulfil their commitment to creating a people’s government.

Comparing the current situation to a leaky boat, he said the only way to survive was for all passengers to plug the hole rather than eject one person.

“Since we [eight coalition partners] are in the same boat, we must form a government that truly represents people. I will never give up in my efforts to break the cycle of dictatorship that has plagued us for far too long,” he said.

He added that regardless of the difficulties he faces in becoming PM and forming the next government, he will never abandon fellow Thais.

Pita also promised to stand by their side and called on them to not lose faith in democracy.

He also called on Chonburi residents to stand by him and his party – an appeal that saw the crowds respond by calling him Prime Minister Pita.