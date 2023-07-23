Lawmakers ignoring people’s choice will only split society, say Thai voters

Separately, a second poll conducted by Suan Dusit Poll said conflicts over who will become the next premier will create problems. This poll was conducted among 1,809 people nationwide from July 20-22.

Here are some answers to the questions posed:

What are your thoughts on the conflicts in joint parliamentary voting for PM? (top three multiple choices)

• 71.73%: Will cause problems in society

• 67.90%: Bored of Thai politics as there is no development

• 62.23%: Will have an impact on the economy and people’s livelihoods

What is the cause of conflict? (top three multiple choices)

• 74.21%: Ouster

• 63.76%: Senators

• 62.42%: Rejection of people’s vote

How can the conflict be solved? (top three multiple choices)

• 77.39%: Acceptance of the people’s vote

• 57.97%: Seek mutual cooperation in a peaceful manner

• 47.10%: Mutual respect based on people’s interest

What lessons can be learned from this conflict? (top three mutual choices)

• 64.13%: People should respect one another despite political differences

• 59.17%: Age gap influences differences in political views

• 55.16%: It will be tough to improve Thai democracy

How will joint parliamentary voting affect Thai politics?

• 40.63%: Will worsen it

• 33.72%: Will do nothing

• 25.65%: Will improve it