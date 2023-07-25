Eight-party coalition aims for 375 votes
The eight-party coalition aims to get 375 votes in the next round of the PM election, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew told Nation TV on Monday.
He explained that Pheu Thai has been appointed by the coalition to seek ways in which the coalition can increase its current 312 votes to the required 376 votes from the House of Representatives and Senate if a PM from its ranks is to be elected.
He also stressed that the discussions with other political parties aimed to call for their support and was not a precursor to their joining the coalition. Pheu Thai has held talks with Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, United Thai Nation, Chart Thai Pattana and Chart Pattana Kla parties.
"Some parties may vote in support, but not join the coalition," he said, adding that they already know that joining the coalition will not benefit them.
The Pheu Thai leader said if the coalition gains 375 votes, the party is responsible for inviting other parties to join the coalition, adding that senators who want to add their support can inform the coalition.
He added that Pheu Thai will allow each party in the coalition to propose a solution if the coalition cannot gain 375 votes, especially the Move Forward Party.
Asked about the concern expressed by many political parties and senators about the amendment of Section 112 of the Penal Code or the lese-majeste law, he said it depends on Move Forward to consider this issue.
He also confirmed that the lese-majeste law amendment is not included in the coalition's memorandum of understanding.
Cholnan said that there is no need to invite Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties to join the coalition as to do so would lead to ideological conflict and pressure from the public.
"I believe that everyone wants the new government to solve problems for the people and country," he said, adding that a caretaker government would do nothing to help.
He opposed the plan to wait until the Senate reaches the end of its term in the next 10 months, saying that it could lead to many problems, such as an economic slowdown and pressure from people.
He added that taking up such an option would allow the caretaker government to work for the next 10 months. “We want to remove caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the caretaker government has many limitations which would affect people's confidence. “The caretaker government has to comply with the constitution before working on many issues, such as appointments and budgeting,” he added.
Separately, the eight-party coalition has changed today’s meeting venue to the Parliament building in Bangkok's Dusit district at 3pm in a bid to escape the protesters planning to demonstrate outside Pheu Thai’s headquarters in Huai Kwang district.