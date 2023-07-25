Eight-party coalition aims for 375 votes

The Pheu Thai leader said if the coalition gains 375 votes, the party is responsible for inviting other parties to join the coalition, adding that senators who want to add their support can inform the coalition.

He added that Pheu Thai will allow each party in the coalition to propose a solution if the coalition cannot gain 375 votes, especially the Move Forward Party.

Asked about the concern expressed by many political parties and senators about the amendment of Section 112 of the Penal Code or the lese-majeste law, he said it depends on Move Forward to consider this issue.

He also confirmed that the lese-majeste law amendment is not included in the coalition's memorandum of understanding.

Cholnan said that there is no need to invite Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties to join the coalition as to do so would lead to ideological conflict and pressure from the public.

"I believe that everyone wants the new government to solve problems for the people and country," he said, adding that a caretaker government would do nothing to help.