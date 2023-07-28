Thai political uncertainty could have ramifications for new investments

They want the next government to pursue a policy of energy independence and sustainable energy to create a conducive environment for long-term business growth.

Foreign investors have been concerned about the delay in the formation of a government since the May 14 general election. Thailand is grappling political uncertainty after Move Forward, the party that won the most seats, failed to form a government as its prime minister candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, failed to win a parliamentary vote. The uncertainty has led to foreign investors slowing down their investment plans.

The political stalemate has been aggravated by multiple petitions filed in the Constitutional Court, which could have a bearing on voting in Parliament.

Louis Blanchot, the chief executive officer of Etix Everywhere, a data centre service provider from France investing in Thailand through its subsidiary, ETIX Bangkok #1 Data Centre, said the company closely monitors the political situation in Thailand. He said they understand the nature of the democratic system, which can undergo constant changes. As an economic stakeholder, he said they comprehend the importance of being involved and supporting the democratic process.

He said the company’s concern goes beyond business profits and extends to the well-being of the Thai people, believing that a thriving democracy is essential for the country's development and prosperity.

He pledged the company’s commitment to conducting their business responsibly, not only for economic gains but also to contribute to advancing the digital economy in Thailand.