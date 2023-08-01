Pita forced to cancel trip to Saraburi after falling ill

In a Facebook post on Monday, the party’s prime ministerial candidate said that he and his team had cancelled the scheduled visit to supporters in Saraburi, a province northeast of Bangkok.

According to the itinerary posted earlier, Pita would visit a site for a planned slaughterhouse to study the impact on nearby communities, then travel to Nong Yao and Pak Khao San subdistricts to discuss urban planning projects to solve flood problems.

In the evening, the Move Forward team planned to visit Phra Phutthachai temple in Muang district to participate in a religious ceremony on Asanha Bucha Day.

A news source who is close to Pita said that cancellation of the trip to Saraburi had nothing to do with the temple’s abbot, Phra Rat Thiraporn, telling reporters on Monday that he had no knowledge of Pita visiting the monastery.

He added that the temple has always distanced itself from politics and never invited politicians to a religious ceremony.

Pita is under investigation by the Constitutional Court for allegedly holding media shares in violation of election law.