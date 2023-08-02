Move Forward Party apologises to supporters for being unable to form government

“We apologise to all the parties and supporters that the party could not be successful in forming a government that reflects the aspirations of the people. The Pheu Thai Party, at this moment, has declared its withdrawal from both the MoUs involving all eight parties. Additionally, there were discussions concerning the House Speaker,” Chaithawat said.

Pheu Thai also did not ask Move Forward to vote for its PM candidate Srettha Thavisin, he said. The party is reportedly worried that if Pheu Thai’s PM candidate receives votes from Move Forward, the senators might not trust Pheu Thai.

Move Forward would still work wholeheartedly to push forward its political ideology, no matter what its status in politics, Chaithawat said.

He added that the current state of Thai politics demonstrates disparities and inequalities, where the ultimate power does not lie with the people. Move Forward anticipates that the reform of democratic governance would be an urgent agenda, and was pleased that many parties were aligned on this idea, he said.