Constitutional Court defers decision on petition from ombudsmen

The resolution prevented Move Forward PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from being nominated a second time and, as a result, the second round of voting for Thailand’s next premier did not take place.

On July 24, the three ombudsmen voted unanimously to seek the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the legality of the parliamentary resolution.

In their decision, they said that Article 41 of the meeting regulations should have an inferior status to Articles 159 and 272 of the charter that sanctioned the PM vote.

The petition from the ombudsmen stated that it was made based on two complaints by Assoc Professor Pornchai Theppanya, Asst Professor Boonsong Chalethorn, and Move Forward MP Panyarat Nanthapusitanont, and a third by a “group of complainants”.

The court said the petition had identified the status of the three named complainants, but it failed to identify the complainants in the third group. Everyone in the third group must be identified before the court can consider the petition, it said.

The court said the ombudsmen submitted an additional petition on July 27, which has key points regarding the democratic system with the King as head of the state. The court said it needed more time to consider the additional petition, but did not elaborate.