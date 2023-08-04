Pheu Thai says time not right for coalition with Prayut’s and Prawit’s parties

He was reacting to questions from the media about the possibility of Pheu Thai including Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation in the new alliance it is forming after pulling out of the earlier coalition with Move Forward Party.

Senior Pheu Thai figures on Wednesday announced the party’s “divorce” from Move Forward to stitch together a new coalition.

Pheu Thai, the second-largest party in the lower House, with 141 MP seats, needs to gather at least 376 votes from MPs and senators to ensure that its prime ministerial candidate secures majority support in the next parliamentary vote to elect Thailand’s new prime minister.

Pheu Thai is facing a dilemma in its efforts to form a new coalition government that excludes Move Forward.

The party is reportedly trying to avoid including Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation – which are associated with outgoing Deputy Premier General Prawit Wongsuwan and outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, respectively – as the two generals are linked to the 2014 military coup and the subsequent junta. But Pheu Thai also needs majority support from both Houses of Parliament, and votes from senators are necessary for its candidate to be elected prime minister.