Chuwit declares only he and Jatuporn know about Thaksin’s moves

Meanwhile, Thaksin posted on his social media account on Saturday that he would delay his return by “a couple of weeks” because he needs a medical check-up.

His youngest daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of Pheu Thai Party’s three prime ministerial candidates, had announced on Facebook that her father was landing at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on August 10. She made this announcement on July 26, Thaksin’s birthday.

In response to Chuwit’s claim later that Thaksin will once again delay his return, Paetongtarn simply said: “Nonsense”.

On Saturday, Chuwit appeared to celebrate his prediction, saying on Facebook: “Maybe only Jatuporn and Chuwit know that [Thaksin] will not return [as planned].”

He was referring to former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan, Thaksin’s loyal lieutenant who has turned his staunch critic.

Chuwit said that a former inmate like Jatuporn knows that “you need a strong heart” to step into prison.

Over the past several years, Thaksin has been sentenced in absentia to a total of 10 years behind bars for three corruption cases stemming from his tenure.

Thaksin served as Thailand’s prime minister from February 2001 to September 2006, when his government was overthrown in a military coup. He has been in self-exile overseas since August 2008 after leaving the country shortly before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders sentenced him to two years in jail for abuse of power.

Over the past 15 years of his self-exile overseas, Thaksin announced at least 19 times that he would return to Thailand, media records show.

Chuwit, meanwhile, has reportedly confirmed that he has stage three cancer and has promised to devote the rest of his life to educating people about issues others are too afraid to touch.