Senator Wanchai upbeat on Pheu Thai’s win in next PM vote

As for allegations from whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit that Srettha may have evaded taxes while he was CEO of property developer Sansiri, Wanchai said the issue can be later investigated by relevant agencies or the opposition.

The senator added that the inclusion of Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties in the coalition will not have an impact on the senators’ decision on whether they will support Pheu Thai.

“From my talks with several other senators, they don’t care about this point as they are not allowed to favour any party in particular. Senators must instead side with the people,” Wanchai said.

“The party that can muster majority support in the Lower House will receive senators’ support only after it rules out amendments to Article 112.”

However, Senator Seree Suwanpanont said on Tuesday that he cannot tell whether senators will vote for the Pheu Thai-led coalition because the party has not yet announced other partners.

“The coalition, so far, only has some 200 MPs. We don’t know yet whether other parties like Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation will join the coalition or not,” Seree said.

He added that the coalition’s composition will have an impact on the senators’ decision in the next PM vote.

Seree said he believes Srettha is qualified for the PM’s post, but senators have yet to see where he stands with amending the lese majeste law, and if he has done anything wrong that may disqualify him.

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has asked the Senate committee on political development to investigate Srettha on the tax evasion allegation.

Seree said the panel will consider Ruangkrai’s complaint. If it finds it has no authority to deliberate on the issue, it will pass the complaint on to another panel.