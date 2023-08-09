Move Forward calls on Prayut to not block 9 new bills it has proposed

Move Forward party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu submitted the nine bills on his party’s behalf to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Wednesday. The bills were received by the speaker’s secretary Muk Sulaiman.

Speaking to reporters later, Parit said the bills were divided into three groups, namely:

• Decentralising administrative power: Bill on plans and procedures for handing power to local administration; a bill to amend the Land Transport Act, a bill to amend the Roads Act; and a bill to amend the Assets Expropriation Act.

• Preventing Corruption: Bill to amend the Free Government Information Act to require that government agencies make information more transparent; and a bill to make it easier for businesses to seek licences to prevent corruption.

• Equality and rights: Bill to amend civil code to provide equal marital rights to members of the LGBTQI+ community; bill to endorse sexual diversity; and bill to protect the rights of ethnic minorities.