MFP vote for Pheu Thai PM candidate vetoed: Poll

Members of the House of Representatives of the party that won most seats in the May 14 election met on Wednesday evening to discuss their next move after Pheu Thai, the party that won the second-highest number of seats, formally sought Move Forward’s support in the vote for PM in the next parliamentary session.

A news source said that the meeting did not achieve a resolution, while party MPs have been asked to ask for the opinions of the public in their respective areas.

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, an MFP MP for Bangkok, launched a poll on facebook asking netizens if his party should vote for PM candidates from Pheu Thai, which could be either Srettha Thavisin or Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Another MFP MP for Bangkok Ekkarach Udomumnuoy also posted a similar question on his facebook, targeting audiences in his constituency of Don Mueang district.

Samut Prakan MP Traiwat Imjai and Chiang Mai MP Phetcharat Maichompoo also asked people who voted for him/her if he/she should vote for Pheu Thai’s candidate.

Most of the responses to these posts opposed voting for Pheu Thai’s PM candidate.

Pheu Thai on Wednesday announced the expansion of its coalition to eight parties, giving it a total of 228 MPs in the 500-seat House.

Pheu Thai excluded Move Forward from its coalition after most of the senators refused to endorse its PM candidate and leader Pita Limjaroenrat due to the party’s stance on amending the lese majeste law.