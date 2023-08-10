Palang Pracharath to vote for Pheu Thai PM candidate, party MP reveals

Pheu Thai, after parting ways with election winner Move Forward, has put together a coalition of nine parties that together enjoy a support of 238 MPs in the 500-seat House.

The nine-party alliance has urged all MPs, regardless of political affiliation, to vote for its PM candidate to extricate Thailand from the current crisis.

Palang Pracharath’s Kamphaeng Phet MP Pai Leeke said on Thursday that since Thailand is in dire need of a new administration to handle the issues faced by the people, his party members had agreed to vote for the Pheu Thai PM candidate.

“Every single Palang Pracharath MP will vote for the Pheu Thai candidate, and if we make a move, we go as a whole.” Pai Leeke stressed, adding that he was confident in Pheu Thai's competence to help the nation.