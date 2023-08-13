Thai public prefers Abhisit as new Democrat leader: Nida finds
An opinion survey by the National Institute Development Administration (Nida) has found that most Thai voters want former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva to return to the party’s helm.
However, the survey also found that most of the respondents are not Democrat fans and have never voted for the party.
The poll was conducted from August 9 to 10 among 1,310 respondents, who are at least 18 years old. Respondents came from all regions.
When asked who they think is most suitable for the Democrat leader’s post, the top five persons chosen were:
• Abhisit: 37.48%
• Chuan Leekpai: 24.43%
• Suchatvee Suwansawat: 9.85%
• Watanya Bunnag: 4.27%
• Jurin Laksanawisit: 3.05%
Acting Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, who is considered the most powerful figure with support from most of the party’s 25 MPs, was not chosen individually in the survey but was among several choices mentioned in the 10th rank with a combined percentage point of 1.46%.
The Democrat Party needs a new leader and executive board after Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down to take responsibility for the party’s humiliating defeat in the May 14 election.
The party election has been postponed twice after the number of party voters and MPs did not meet the quorum for a caucus. The repeated postponements were seen as having resulted from a tug-of-war between Chalermchai’s faction and the side that favours Abhisit.
Chalermchai reportedly wants the leadership for either himself or his protégé, so he can lead the party to join the Pheu Thai coalition.
However, the other side wants the post to be taken by Abhisit, who is respected for his democratic principles and his willingness to “break” rather than “bend”, who will never join Pheu Thai in a coalition government.
Asked about their opinions if the Democrat Party joins the Pheu Thai coalition, the responses were:
44.96%: Totally disagree
19.54%: Completely agree
18.70%: Rather agree
16.18%: Quite disagree
0.62%: No comment
Asked if they have ever voted for the Democrat Party, the responses were:
58.63%: Never
31.91%: Voted earlier but not on May 14
9.31%: Always voted for the Democrat Party
0.15%: Not exercised voting right.