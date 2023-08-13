Thai public prefers Abhisit as new Democrat leader: Nida finds

However, the survey also found that most of the respondents are not Democrat fans and have never voted for the party.

The poll was conducted from August 9 to 10 among 1,310 respondents, who are at least 18 years old. Respondents came from all regions.

When asked who they think is most suitable for the Democrat leader’s post, the top five persons chosen were:

• Abhisit: 37.48%

• Chuan Leekpai: 24.43%

• Suchatvee Suwansawat: 9.85%

• Watanya Bunnag: 4.27%

• Jurin Laksanawisit: 3.05%