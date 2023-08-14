Pheu Thai’s 1st Cabinet meeting will resolve to hold charter referendum: party spokesperson
If a Pheu Thai-led coalition government is formed, its first Cabinet meeting will resolve to hold a public referendum on whether a new Constitution should be written, a party spokesperson said.
Treechada Srithada, deputy Pheu Thai spokesperson, said on Monday that the party’s key intention is to enact a new Constitution to replace the 2017 charter, which perpetuates the power of the 2014 coup makers.
She said the public will be asked in the referendum whether they will agree to an entirely new charter being drafted and enacted to replace the current charter, which has been in force since April 6, 2017.
Treechada expressed confidence that the majority of voters nationwide would want a new charter drafting assembly (CDA) to be formed so it can draft a new charter from scratch.
“Pheu Thai issued statements on August 2 and 6 saying the first Cabinet meeting of a Pheu Thai-led coalition will resolve to hold a referendum on setting up a CDA,” she said.
“The party will keep its word and will not buy time because we realise that voters who want democracy are waiting for it.”
The spokesperson added that Pheu Thai had joined forces with Move Forward Party in the previous House’s tenure to try and amend the charter to make way for a CDA and to neutralise the power of the pro-junta senators. However, these attempts were blocked because the Senate has too much power.
Treechada said the Constitutional Court had ruled that two public referendums are required to draft an entirely new charter – one before a CDA is established and another after the draft charter is completed.
The draft charter will be ready for a royal command for enactment, but only if it passes the second referendum, she added.
If most of the public supports the setting up of the CDA, then Pheu Thai will coordinate with all sides to amend Article 256 of the charter to conform to the public’s wishes, the spokeswoman added.
She said it still remains to be decided whether or not all CDA members must be elected.
Treechada explained that the most democratic charter written by a CDA and enacted in 1997, was abolished in a September 19, 2006 coup, after it was in use for eight years and 11 months.
A subsequent charter, enacted in 2007, was abolished by the National Council for Peace and Order in the May 22, 2014 coup, after six years and nine months.
She said the current charter has been in use for six years and five months now, so it’s time to replace it.
“Pheu Thai will not disappoint the public. We affirm our intention to rewrite the charter to transform Thailand into a better democracy and to get rid of the junta’s legacy,” Treechada said.
“The perpetuation of their power must be ended. So, we would like to invite you all to write a new chapter in Thai history [by voting in the referendum].”