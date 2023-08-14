Pheu Thai’s 1st Cabinet meeting will resolve to hold charter referendum: party spokesperson

The draft charter will be ready for a royal command for enactment, but only if it passes the second referendum, she added.

If most of the public supports the setting up of the CDA, then Pheu Thai will coordinate with all sides to amend Article 256 of the charter to conform to the public’s wishes, the spokeswoman added.

She said it still remains to be decided whether or not all CDA members must be elected.

Treechada explained that the most democratic charter written by a CDA and enacted in 1997, was abolished in a September 19, 2006 coup, after it was in use for eight years and 11 months.

A subsequent charter, enacted in 2007, was abolished by the National Council for Peace and Order in the May 22, 2014 coup, after six years and nine months.

She said the current charter has been in use for six years and five months now, so it’s time to replace it.

“Pheu Thai will not disappoint the public. We affirm our intention to rewrite the charter to transform Thailand into a better democracy and to get rid of the junta’s legacy,” Treechada said.

“The perpetuation of their power must be ended. So, we would like to invite you all to write a new chapter in Thai history [by voting in the referendum].”