Pheu Thai confident its top candidate Srettha will win in next PM vote

A joint parliamentary sitting to vote for the next prime minister is expected to be held either on Friday or next Tuesday, once the Constitutional Court decides to review the petition submitted by the ombudsmen.

The ombudsmen want the court to look into lawmakers’ moves to block the renomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as PM candidate.

Deputy Pheu Thai leader Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Tuesday that several political parties believe Thailand is now in a crisis and are ready to help the party resolve the situation.

Once the next round of PM voting is scheduled, Pheu Thai reckons its candidate, Srettha Thavisin, will garner enough votes to win the PM’s post, Phumtham said.

When asked if the party’s other PM candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, may be an alternative if Srettha fails, Phumtham said: “We believe the party can only put forward a candidate once.”