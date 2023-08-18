PM candidate will not have to address Parliament before Tuesday’s vote

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha chaired the meeting of senators and representatives from political parties with elected MPs at the Parliament building on Friday.

He said after the two-hour meeting that the participants agreed there was no requirement in the Constitution for PM candidates to present their vision before the parliamentary vote. Also, there is no such requirement in the parliamentary meeting regulations.

“It was agreed that the Parliament president has to follow the Constitution,” said Wan Noor, who is also the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Friday’s meeting resolved that the parliamentary meeting next Tuesday would start at 10am, he said.

It was agreed that the debate on the PM candidate nominated for the vote by both Houses would take no more than five hours – two hours for senators and three hours for MPs, according to Wan Noor.