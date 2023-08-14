House speaker chooses to wait for charter court’s ruling before setting date for PM vote

Wan Noor, also the House speaker, was on Monday referring to a comment made by Senator Wanchai Sornsiri that the next round of voting should be held on Friday as it is an astrologically auspicious date for the country to have a new PM and end the political impasse.

Wan Noor said the next voting session may be scheduled either on Friday or next Tuesday if the Constitutional Court decides on the ombudsmen’s petition in a manner that will allow the vote to go ahead.

The court is scheduled to decide on Wednesday whether or not to accept the ombudsmen’s petition for review.