Pichit quits ahead of charter court decision on senators’ plea

The resignation letter, released to the media by Government House, showed that Pichit had spent 23 days in office after being given the position in a Cabinet reshuffle on April 28.



“Petitions have been filed against me, even though I was verified and believe I am fully qualified. This issue also affects the prime minister, who holds the constitutional authority to govern the country.

“To allow the country to move forward and not affect the PM’s authority to govern, I have decided not to seek personal benefit over that of the public,” the letter said.

Soon after his resignation was released, the 65-year-old former minister told reporters he had not been pressured into quitting. When asked what his future plans were, he said with a smile: “Still want me to do other tasks?”

However, there were some questions Pichit refused to answer, especially why he suddenly decided to quit after insisting on Tuesday morning that he would not resign as his appointment was legal and constitutional.

