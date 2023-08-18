Srettha accuses Chuwit of 'blackmail' to sell THB2-billion land plot

Srettha said that Chuwit seemed to be holding a grudge against him and property giant Sansiri Plc, which last September refused to buy Chuwit’s land plot on Sukhumvit Soi 24.

According to Srettha, both sides had agreed on a price of 1.8 billion baht, lower than the 2 billion baht the seller wanted, but Chuwit’s land plot had a “legal obligation” with Raimon Land Plc, another leading property developer.

“Sansiri cannot buy a land plot with legal issues. You were upset, but the problem was with your land,” Srettha addressed Chuwit directly while speaking in a video clip posted on his Facebook account.

Srettha had served as president and chief executive officer of Sansiri before entering politics.

The property tycoon-turned-politician stressed on Friday that he had followed the law “100%” and had never done anything against the law or ethical values.

Chuwit transformed himself from a massage-parlour owner to a politician years ago and later became a political whistleblower.

He recently accused Srettha and Sansiri of tax evasion in the company’s land purchases. Srettha denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Chuwit.

